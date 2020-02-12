DARKOW: Panic of the Democrats

Editorial cartoon by John Darkow
33°
Columbia, MO (65201)
Today
Cloudy with rain and snow this morning, becoming all snow for the afternoon. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Tonight
Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 9F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: February 12, 2020 @ 6:50 am
