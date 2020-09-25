Editorial cartoon by John Darkow.
About the opinion page
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Laura Johnston
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- City Council approves trash, recycling changes as part of budget
- MU Health Care plans to merge Women's and Children's Hospital with MU campus
- Cultivating a cannabis crop: Missouri grow site gets ready to harvest medical marijuana
- MU purchases $20,000 casing for Thomas Jefferson tombstone
- City to ease up on parking tickets, enforcement changes hands
- One arrested, one injured after deck collapse at party on Foxfire Drive
- FACT CHECK: Mun Choi’s numbers are off when it comes to ICU beds around MU and UNC
- Columbia businesses have permits suspended due to COVID-19 violations
- MU sees major decline in active COVID-19 cases
- Gov. Mike Parson tests positive for the coronavirus
Images
Collections
- PHOTO GALLERY: Protesters roll up to 'Rollout for Justice'
- PHOTO GALLERY: Climate activists walk for change
- PHOTO GALLERY: Rock Bridge wins a thriller over Tolton in overtime
- PHOTO GALLERY: Rise Up raises awareness of gun violence
- PHOTO GALLERY: Rock Bridge revels in rivalry victory
- PHOTO GALLERY: Hickman competes in a virtual cross-country meet
- PHOTO GALLERY: Stephens volleyball falls to Hannibal-LaGrange
- PHOTO GALLERY: Capital City halts Battle softball's winning streak