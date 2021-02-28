Editorial cartoon by John Darkow.
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
Recommended for you
About the opinion page
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Types of Submissions
Letters to the editor are limited to 250 words and must be signed by the author. Submissions are limited to two per month by a single author.
Guest commentaries are longer pieces, up to 700 words, and must be signed by the author.
All submissions must meet the editorial standards of the Columbia Missourian and will be verified for accuracy.
Laura Johnston
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu
Latest News
- Addison Potts committed to Missouri in eighth grade. Where is she now?
- World War II veteran beats COVID-19, celebrates 96th birthday
- Long-running East Campus lawsuit set for Monday hearing
- Blues rally past Sharks 7-6 after Binnington meltdown
- Missouri men's golf drops two spots in Round 2, despite lower team total
Most Popular
Articles
- Ice jam on Missouri River causes concern for drinking water systems
- Harlan is showing emotional support for MU during COVID-19 with a new sign
- Missouri moving to next vaccination group March 15
- Bill would protect medical marijuana recipients' anonymity ... and Second Amendment rights
- Fayette teen killed in accidental shooting
- Corey Ellington, May 30, 1970. — Feb. 19, 2021
- Black Americans struggle to get COVID-19 vaccine; history threatens to repeat
- Isle of Capri to be one of state's mass vaccination sites next week
- Parson appoints Columbia man to state Mental Health Commission
- MU plans for in-person commencement ceremonies ... with some caveats
Images
Collections
- Fire engulfs barn east of Columbia
- Columbians head outside as temperatures soar
- Missouri women’s basketball falls to the Tennessee Lady Volunteers
- Tolton girls defeat New Bloomfield
- Rock Bridge girls trounce Smith Cotton
- Columbia College volleyball sweeps William Penn University
- Missouri baseball wins home opener, first of four against Nebraska-Omaha
- MU football kicks off spring training
- Missouri seniors honored with a win against Florida
- Missouri falls to Ole Miss 60-53