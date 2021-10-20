Democracy in peril

Editorial cartoon by John Darkow.
About the opinion page
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Types of Submissions
Letters to the editor are limited to 250 words and must be signed by the author. Submissions are limited to two per month by a single author.
Guest commentaries are longer pieces, up to 700 words, and must be signed by the author.
All submissions must meet the editorial standards of the Columbia Missourian and will be verified for accuracy.
Laura Johnston
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu
Latest News
- MU soccer’s Cisneros on dual nationality, representing Mexico and U.S.
- 11 drug overdose-related deaths spurs community meeting
- Battle volleyball falls on senior night
- Rock Bridge girls golf’s team places fourth; Minor third in Class 4 state championship
- Tolton’s Rischer finishes second in girls golf state championship
Most Popular
Articles
- Death of MU staff member being investigated as homicide
- MoDOT working to demolish Sorrels Overpass after injury crash
- University disregarding science with move to drop mask mandate
- MU students, faculty concerned by decision to end COVID mask mandate
- The groundskeepers of the Mizzou Botanic Garden
- Decision day has come for East St. Louis' Burden
- MU's mask mandate is set to expire Friday, with no curators meeting scheduled
- UM's Next gamble: Investment in institute hopes to spur health care breakthroughs
- The film guru, godfather and groomsman: Davis selected to save MU's D-line
- Parson slams newspaper for uncovering data security flaw