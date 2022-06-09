Fox News blackout

Editorial cartoon by John Darkow
About the opinion page
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Types of Submissions
Letters to the editor are limited to 250 words and must be signed by the author. Submissions are limited to two per month by a single author.
Guest commentaries are longer pieces, up to 700 words, and must be signed by the author.
All submissions must meet the editorial standards of the Columbia Missourian and will be verified for accuracy.
Laura Johnston
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Boone County prosecutor found dead at home Saturday morning
- Angie Bailey says goodbye after 17 years at KOMU
- New documents reveal details in Fiji hazing case
- Boone County Sheriff's Office investigating death of Columbia attorney
- Hot air balloons take off ahead of the Light Up Missouri Balloon Glow
- Two injured in downtown shooting Sunday morning
- Boone County judge appoints interim prosecutor following Knight's death
- Prosecutor files charges against MU fraternity member in connection to hazing case
- Wendy's is coming to downtown Columbia
- Tensions rise between electric task force and city staff
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.