Georgia voting lines

Editorial cartoon by John Darkow
About the opinion page
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Types of Submissions
Letters to the editor are limited to 250 words and must be signed by the author. Submissions are limited to two per month by a single author.
Guest commentaries are longer pieces, up to 700 words, and must be signed by the author.
All submissions must meet the editorial standards of the Columbia Missourian and will be verified for accuracy.
Laura Johnston
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Remains suspected to be Mengqi Ji found Thursday
- Another in-person retailer struggles amid pandemic; Office Depot closing
- Local sisters drum up buzz at Missourian spelling bee
- Six superlatives for Missouri's spring season
- Same-sex marriage is legal in Missouri, but a ban will remain in state statutes
- Fulton woman airlifted to hospital after crashing car while using cellphone
- City of Columbia sees more illegal dumping in recycling centers
- Missouri football mailbag: Wilks, walk-out songs and more
- Is the Tigers' cold conclusion enough to put Martin in the hot seat?
- Missourian reporters discuss MU football's first full spring with Drinkwitz
Images
Collections
- Search for Mengqi Ji lasted 17 months
- Easter Bunny visits local parks
- Missouri baseball loses to Vanderbilt in series finale
- Missouri softball beats Auburn in second matchup of weekend series
- Photo Gallery: City of Columbia Recycling Center at State Farm Parkway
- Vanderbilt shuts out MU for eight innings
- Columbia College sweeps Westminster in doubleheader
- MU football escapes the rain for spring practice
- Vanderbilt outruns Tigers
- PHOTO GALLERY: Fulton woman airlifted to hospital after crashing car while texting