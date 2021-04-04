Nil of the people

Editorial cartoon by John Darkow
About the opinion page
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Types of Submissions
Letters to the editor are limited to 250 words and must be signed by the author. Submissions are limited to two per month by a single author.
Guest commentaries are longer pieces, up to 700 words, and must be signed by the author.
All submissions must meet the editorial standards of the Columbia Missourian and will be verified for accuracy.
Laura Johnston
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu
Latest News
- Baseball shutdown at Boise State brought Torin Montgomery to Missouri
- Main Squeeze owner turns her talents to the 'People's Diner'
- Makar scores late to lift Avalanche past Blues, 2-1
- Reds scrap with Cards at plate, tangle in outfield, win 9-6
- Missouri baseball wins series behind bats of Montgomery, Wilmsmeyer
Most Popular
Articles
- MU student suffers near-drowning in Florida during spring break vacation
- Missouri lawmakers propose minutemen militia force, advance nullification of federal gun laws
- Columbia TV channels to stay the same when Fox Sports Midwest becomes Bally Sports
- New south-side Dollar General proves popular
- Developer proposes 113-home subdivision bordering Gans Creek Wild Area
- Driver seriously hurt in accident on U.S. 63 near 124 East
- City of Columbia sees more illegal dumping in recycling centers
- Importance of women's history drives team of students to fight for Read Hall
- Columbia man charged with attempted sex trafficking
- Missouri, Hickman legend Cox abruptly out of Olympic wrestling trials