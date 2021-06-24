Number one in something

Editorial cartoon by John Darkow
About the opinion page
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Types of Submissions
Letters to the editor are limited to 250 words and must be signed by the author. Submissions are limited to two per month by a single author.
Guest commentaries are longer pieces, up to 700 words, and must be signed by the author.
All submissions must meet the editorial standards of the Columbia Missourian and will be verified for accuracy.
Laura Johnston
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu
Latest News
- Unearthing history: Flat Branch Park project will expose long-covered section of stream
- Sánchez, Voit lift Yankees over Royals 6-5 in thriller
- Missouri softball's Moore to use extra year of eligibility
- Missouri Senate convenes for first day of special session
- MU men's golfers Parker, Meek make match play at Missouri Amateur Championship
Most Popular
Articles
- O'Fallon police chief resigns over new gun law
- MU to cut 20 School of Medicine tenured faculty salaries by 10%-25%
- Columbia man's body found, ruled a homicide
- Two MU students crowned Miss Missouri back-to-back
- Developer asks to withdraw Canton Estates proposal
- Sunday's downpours might have set a record, but ...
- Missouri leads nation in highest rate of new COVID cases
- For two families, demolition is a path toward reconstruction
- Stephanie Bell commits to making Ashland a better place
- Edwards striving to professionalize Ashland Police Department