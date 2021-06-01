Put your name on it

Editorial cartoon by John Darkow.
About the opinion page
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Types of Submissions
Letters to the editor are limited to 250 words and must be signed by the author. Submissions are limited to two per month by a single author.
Guest commentaries are longer pieces, up to 700 words, and must be signed by the author.
All submissions must meet the editorial standards of the Columbia Missourian and will be verified for accuracy.
Laura Johnston
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- 38-year-old man shot and killed by Columbia police
- Columbia mother is charged with child endangerment
- Columbia man drowns in Lake of the Ozarks Friday
- Shooting at Lazy Gators leaves one man dead
- Two Mile Prairie Elementary plants the seeds to become a place-based ag school
- Urban-rural divide in Missouri is deep and very tough to bridge
- Missing rescue dog found dead by owners after Thursday crash
- MU football loses Knox, third cornerback in two months
- 'We're playing for tomorrow': Missouri softball keeps season alive, beats JMU 7-1
- Start times, television information for first three MU football games released
Images
Collections
- Adult students graduate from Goodwill Excel School
- Exercise Tiger honors veterans in Memorial Day ceremony
- Book fair and rally held in support of Israel
- Missouri softball falls to James Madison University in first Super Regional game
- Area athletes show out at MSHSAA Class 3 Track & Field Championship
- Columbia athletes weather the storm during MSHSAA Class 5 Track & Field Championships
- Tigers triumph in second Super Regional game
- Tigers fall to Dukes in season-ending Super Regional loss