A look back at 2021 through Darkow editorial cartoons. 

Renaming the airport
Official garbage bags
John Glascock retiring
Ice Chalet memories
Mizzou's first woman AD
Cherry Street Hotel parking
"Replacing the murals"

Editorial cartoon by John Darkow
Sorrels overpass
Shots fired downtown

