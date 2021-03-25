Return to mass shootings

Editorial cartoon by John Darkow.
About the opinion page
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Types of Submissions
Letters to the editor are limited to 250 words and must be signed by the author. Submissions are limited to two per month by a single author.
Guest commentaries are longer pieces, up to 700 words, and must be signed by the author.
All submissions must meet the editorial standards of the Columbia Missourian and will be verified for accuracy.
Laura Johnston
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- 'She just disappeared': One COVID-19 loss
- Record-breaking rainfall in Columbia
- As regulations vanish, one Missouri county is ground zero for factory farming debate
- Two Columbia residents arrested after a car chase Saturday
- When the world told her no, she said yes: Med student beats the odds
- Sabrina Garcia-Rubio moves vintage clothing shop to new spot
- Columbia native makes history as first Black woman to host 'Entertainment Tonight'
- Columbia teen dies after car crash Sunday
- Hannah Winfrey Davis, May 15, 1990 — March 19, 2021
- Remembering those lost to COVID-19
Images
Collections
- CoMo200 hosts its first of four pop-up parks
- The Mandala Community Movement Project welcomes spring with movement
- Glasgow community prays for a successful harvest season
- Artichoke Annie's celebrates 15 years of sales
- Community honors Atlanta victims with vigils
- Artists air their sketchbooks at Columbia Art League's interactive exhibit
- Missouri football completes its penultimate spring practice
- Tolton girls remain undefeated after win over Trinity
- Columbia College maintains undefeated win streak
- Columbia College lacrosse defeats Clarke 26-1