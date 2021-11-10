Ted Cruz v. Big Bird

Editorial cartoon by John Darkow.
About the opinion page
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Types of Submissions
Letters to the editor are limited to 250 words and must be signed by the author. Submissions are limited to two per month by a single author.
Guest commentaries are longer pieces, up to 700 words, and must be signed by the author.
All submissions must meet the editorial standards of the Columbia Missourian and will be verified for accuracy.
Laura Johnston
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu
Latest News
- ‘Weeding the garden’: Maintaining Missouri’s woodlands falls largely to landowners
- Columbia area to host several Veterans Day celebrations
- O'Reilly's score in shootout leads Blues past Jets 3-2
- Pickett, DeGray III stand out in MU's uncomfortable win over CMU
- Statistical Analysis: Should Missouri strive for up-tempo offense?
Most Popular
Articles
- United Airlines to suspend flights out of Columbia beginning Jan. 4
- The District holds final unveiling of Gateway Plaza
- Former coach Stewart reflects on life at My Missouri lecture
- Columbia police arrest man after shots fired
- Columbia School Board faces split crowd on mask mandate
- Pedestrian killed by pickup on U.S. 63
- Students react to Saturday night gunfire exchange in downtown Columbia
- School Board to recognize CPS students for perfect ACT scores
- Weekend demolition of Sorrels Overpass to cause delays along I-70
- 'Always smiling': Mahinga Tubirore helps Columbia's African community find tastes of home