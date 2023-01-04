The Real Red Wave

About the opinion page
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Types of Submissions
Letters to the editor are limited to 250 words and must be signed by the author. Submissions are limited to two per month by a single author.
Guest commentaries are longer pieces, up to 700 words, and must be signed by the author.
All submissions must meet the editorial standards of the Columbia Missourian and will be verified for accuracy.
Laura Johnston
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Columbia rooftop bar closing after four years of service
- New laws take effect for Columbia residents New Year's Day
- Columbia couple creates Gallery 717 in their yard for miniature artwork
- 'Spunky' at 100 years old, Columbia woman celebrates her big birthday
- Fire causes estimated $250,000 in damage to Golden Corral
- David Shorr, former DNR head and chair of Boone County Fire board, dies at 67
- Local club to start feeding stressed health workers as hospital rooms fill up again
- Rep. Basye seeks CPS board candidacy as district looks into legality
- State to pay prison nurse $2 million in harassment case
- Burst pipes at MU cause damage at Memorial Stadium, other campus facilities