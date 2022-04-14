Tired of setting records

Editorial cartoon by John Darkow
About the opinion page
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Types of Submissions
Letters to the editor are limited to 250 words and must be signed by the author. Submissions are limited to two per month by a single author.
Guest commentaries are longer pieces, up to 700 words, and must be signed by the author.
All submissions must meet the editorial standards of the Columbia Missourian and will be verified for accuracy.
Laura Johnston
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu
Latest News
- Finding recess: Columbia teachers find hobbies to balance the demands of teaching
- With coaching in the rearview mirror, a grateful Possail reflects on his time in Columbia
- Missouri House gives approval to amendment limiting transgender athletes' rights
- MU alumna and professor land nominations for Peabody Awards
- House approves updated name for Missouri state dinosaur
Most Popular
Articles
- Long-time MU administrator who oversaw campus buildings retires without fanfare
- TV series based on Columbia author's book 'Tokyo Vice' launches on HBO Max
- Preparing for takeoff: An inside look at Columbia's new airport terminal
- Missouri football players feel the burn with newfound offseason activity
- Missouri pays Fogler $50,000 total for outside help in men's basketball coaching search
- Board office elections, long agenda anticipated for CPS board
- Tie confirmed in race for Ward Three seat
- Fotoohighiam not guilty of murder conspiracy, judge rules
- Waters, Willoughby start CPS board service; Seamon, Horn elected to lead
- Northern Iowa transfer Carter commits to MU men's basketball