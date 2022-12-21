Too Cold for Christmas

About the opinion page
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Types of Submissions
Letters to the editor are limited to 250 words and must be signed by the author. Submissions are limited to two per month by a single author.
Guest commentaries are longer pieces, up to 700 words, and must be signed by the author.
All submissions must meet the editorial standards of the Columbia Missourian and will be verified for accuracy.
Laura Johnston
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu
