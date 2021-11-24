True meaning of Thanksgiving

Editorial cartoon by John Darkow.
About the opinion page
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Types of Submissions
Letters to the editor are limited to 250 words and must be signed by the author. Submissions are limited to two per month by a single author.
Guest commentaries are longer pieces, up to 700 words, and must be signed by the author.
All submissions must meet the editorial standards of the Columbia Missourian and will be verified for accuracy.
Laura Johnston
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu
Latest News
- Columbia students learn gratitude and giving back with food insecurity lesson
- Early shoppers: Cardinals rush the market, set to sign lefty starter Matz to four-year deal, per reports
- Blackwell's 18 rebounds help Missouri outlast Troy
- Columbia College men’s basketball drops close game against William Penn
- Hickman girls basketball destroys William Chrisman
Most Popular
Articles
- MU leaders' emails show chaotic 28 hours after fraternity alcohol overdose, student protests
- Risk it all: Parker Jr.'s dramatic catch topples Gators, seals bowl eligibility
- GoFundMe for CPS elementary teacher raises thousands of dollars in two days to pay medical expenses
- 'Always a coach': Community leader James Whitt lived to elevate others
- The king of Mid-Missouri: A deep dive into the life of a drag king
- Drinkwitz, Reed-Francois ceremoniously break ground on football facility
- After 15 years in Columbia, Mike Trapp relocates to Kansas
- St. Louis 'Krab Kingz' plan to open new restaurant downtown
- Columbia restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals
- Columbia College seeks removed courthouse murals
Images
Collections
- Mizzou wrestling dominates Air Force, 39-3
- Missouri women's basketball cruises to win against Idaho State
- Columbia College bumped from NAIA National Championship Tournament
- Columbia College mens soccer kicks off NAIA National Championship with win
- Columbia College Women's Basketball breezes through Missouri Valley