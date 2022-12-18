Trump Traitor Cards

About the opinion page
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Types of Submissions
Letters to the editor are limited to 250 words and must be signed by the author. Submissions are limited to two per month by a single author.
Guest commentaries are longer pieces, up to 700 words, and must be signed by the author.
All submissions must meet the editorial standards of the Columbia Missourian and will be verified for accuracy.
Laura Johnston
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu
Latest News
- Raising City Council pay could foster diversity, savvier governance
- 'One of the greatest honors': Marshall Stewart reflects on MU, looks to Kansas State
- Black Missourians reported missing at higher rate than other residents
- Four high school teammates getting the band back together at MU
- 'Link of love': Residents affected by Columbia apartment fire gather, mourn lives lost
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Loved and full of love': MU student Hallie Phillips remembered for fiery spirit
- Class of 2023 target Harris to visit Missouri this weekend; Lovett visits Georgia
- Connecting generations: Final tournament held on Jefferson Middle basketball court
- Columbia businesses announce November hires and promotions
- Former Missouri cornerback Gibson killed in Houston
- Missouri offers trio of recruits from Texas; CB Helm visits
- Two children die in fire at Columbia Square Apartments
- Columbia woman seeking community aid to find missing husband
- Former MU offensive tackle White commits to SMU
- MU's Abrams-Draine, Robinson provide outlooks on their futures
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.