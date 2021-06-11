Vaccine incentives

Editorial cartoon by John Darkow.
About the opinion page
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Types of Submissions
Letters to the editor are limited to 250 words and must be signed by the author. Submissions are limited to two per month by a single author.
Guest commentaries are longer pieces, up to 700 words, and must be signed by the author.
All submissions must meet the editorial standards of the Columbia Missourian and will be verified for accuracy.
Laura Johnston
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu
Latest News
- Columbia School Board to vote on attendance areas, budget
- Cooling centers open just in time for nearing heat wave
- Columbia man arrested Thursday on charge of child pornography possession
- Boone County deputies seeking public's assistance in May 23 deadly shooting
- Collections of comfort: Squishmallow fans find companionship in the plush toys
Most Popular
Articles
- Cave explorers discover the secrets of Devil's Icebox
- 'A new chapter for the chapter': Alpha Phi sorority's house comes down
- Katfish Katy's occupancy license revoked after sewage issue, noise levels
- Major changes coming to community radio station KOPN
- Columbia motorcyclist dies after head-on collision
- Bur oak recovers from fire; owner has ideas for how to protect it
- Boone County hospital status at yellow for first time since January
- Columbians ring in Pride month with Mid-Missouri Pride Pageant
- Columbia man thrown from motorcycle Sunday after hitting deputy car
- Michael Budds' last project: A book about the rich history of music in Missouri