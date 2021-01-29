For history’s sake, Congress must condemn the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection because not doing so allows the threat of anarchist groups and other terrorist actors to continue as a tumor on the American political system.
Yes, former President Donald Trump deserves to be punished for his inciting the Capitol insurrection and his attempt to overturn the Georgia election, but it is the wounds to democracy that have decreased trust in the American political system both at home and abroad that should be our top concern.
We have plenty of national challenges requiring the full attention of the new Biden Administration and the new Congress. A Senate impeachment trial is a distraction from those issues, but Trump needs to be held responsible. Censuring Trump, and perhaps other members of Congress; investigating the events leading to the Capitol insurrection; and prosecuting all those involved is preferable to pursuing an unlikely Senate impeachment conviction.
The House of Representatives has delivered one article of impeachment against Trump to the Senate for its consideration. A trial is set to begin Feb. 9. It is unlikely that 17 Republican senators will vote to convict Trump, as indicated by the Republican caucus rebuff of Republican leader Mitch McConnell’s criticism of Trump for his encouragement of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
I proposed Jan. 7 on social media and Jan. 9 in the Missourian that rather than pursuing the fruitless path of impeachment that Trump be censured. Senate opposition to convicting Trump appears to be strong, as indicated by the Republican caucus rebuff of McConnell’s criticism of Trump for his encouragement of the insurrection.
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, is considering pursuing censure, but it may be too late. It would have been more strategic and more effective if Senate Democrats and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, had met with Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, when he first criticized Trump for inciting the insurrection to propose censure instead of impeachment.
Why would Republicans now agree to a compromise in favor of censure rather than impeachment when they apparently have the votes to not convict Trump on impeachment? Mutual cooperation is less likely when one party thinks it has a winning hand.
Despite my having hopes and dreams, I am a political realist: If you don’t have the votes, you can’t do it. In this case, 67 votes for Senate conviction is a tall task. A second failed conviction attempt would have two major impacts: First, it might bring out more information about Trump’s efforts to fraudulently overturn the election, and second, it would bottle up Biden’s agenda in Congress.
There are those who irresponsibly argue “the clock ran out; let Trump go.” This sentiment is often cloaked in a grand argument that the Constitution provides only for impeaching current officeholders without a way to punish formal officeholders. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, argued this on the Senate floor and thereby gave Republican senators a way out of following their conscience and holding Trump accountable. As lawyers say, “When the facts are not on your client’s side, argue procedure.”
Republican senators keep open the option of saying, “I wanted to punish Trump, but the Senate didn’t have the power." Regardless, it is likely that a Trump conviction and prohibition of his running for future office will be decided by the Trump-leaning Supreme Court.
There are those who say, “Censure is lame.” I disagree. A Congressional resolution condemning Trump’s action will stand throughout history. No president has been censured for his action.
Trump must be held accountable. In addition to censure, there are ways, other than tying up the Senate with an impeachment trial, to do that. First, Trump is already a defendant in several civil suits involving sexual harassment that are slowly moving forward. Second, it appears likely that Georgia officials will prosecute him for attempting to overturn the presidential election results. Third, Trump’s taxes and financial records are only beginning to be inspected and are likely to result in several financial, if not legal, difficulties. Fourth, the state of New York reportedly has been waiting for Trump’s term to end before proceeding with legal action stemming from his financial dealings prior to his becoming president. Fifth, corporate sponsors in his various promotions are unlikely to stick with him if he remains a controversial figure.
Public opinion, not surprisingly, is overwhelmingly partisan on impeaching Trump, with 81% of Democrats in favor and 84% of Republicans opposed. Self-identified independents are evenly split, with 44% opposed to impeachment and 41% in support.
Proponents of Trump’s conviction for impeachment are eager to prevent Trump from running for office again. California Republican and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy’s trip to Florida to confer with Trump only increases those fears, but they should be tempered by Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel's vow to stay neutral in 2024 if Trump would seek the nomination.
Strategically, other potential 2024 candidates, such as Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, or former Vice President Mike Pence are hurt if a potential Trump return is kept alive by Republicans.
There are seldom second opportunities in American politics. Life moves on. Trump will move on dealing with his family’s legal and financial difficulties. Restoring civility and moderation to Congress must be a national priority. A second failed impeachment effort will be remembered by much of the American public as Trump not being guilty of his misdeeds. Censure, along with the expected civil and criminal litigation, means Trump’s actions are condemned by Congress.