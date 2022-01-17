Sandra Ruth Gerdes, 62, of Columbia died Jan. 14, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
William H. Richardson, 84, of Columbia died Jan. 2, 2022. Services will be Saturday at Fifth Street Christian Church, 401 N. Fifth Street, Columbia. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon. The funeral will follow at noon.
