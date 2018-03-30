This month Congress passed and the president just signed an appropriations bill that will fund government operations for the remainder of fiscal year 2018 ending Sept. 30.
Within that bill we find new life for two organizations we have previously championed on this page.
The bill will sustain funds for Senior Corps and AmeriCorps. It even includes an increase in funding for AmeriCorps State and National, the organization that was so responsive here after the May 22, 2011, tornado.
On behalf of the Joplin community, we want to thank those members of Congress who prioritized investments in AmeriCorps and Senior Corps. U.S. Rep. Billy Long, representing the 7th District, has testified numerous times about the importance of the programs.
He told the Globe recently that his faith in the organization and the work it does was confirmed during its response to Joplin.
So send a hearty thanks to congressional champions for not just protecting but expanding national service funding.
A year ago, it looked like a shutdown budget would end any likelihood that AmeriCorps and Senior Corps had a future.
Not that the challenge is over. It just has received a reprieve. We expect America will hear more about eliminating these national service projects during the FY19 appropriations process.
Because we can see the evidence of the work done in Joplin, it’s easier for this community to be believers.
If seeing is believing, then maybe we should send an invitation out for leaders to take a look at the power of volunteerism through national service.
Joplin can provide the proof.
