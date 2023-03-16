Evolving AI

Editorial Cartoon by John Darkow.
About the opinion page
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Types of Submissions
Letters to the editor are limited to 250 words and must be signed by the author. Submissions are limited to two per month by a single author.
Guest commentaries are longer pieces, up to 700 words, and must be signed by the author.
All submissions must meet the editorial standards of the Columbia Missourian and will be verified for accuracy.
Laura Johnston
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu
Latest News
- Horn runs for CPS board for second term on good governance and continuity
- Engineering students bond through Skits & BBQ
- City Council candidates lay out thoughts on climate, energy possibilities
- MU student artists showcase their work for Women's History Month
- Zeisler's three home runs lead MU baseball past Lamar
Most Popular
Articles
- MU signee Slaughter wins Gatorade Missouri Girls Player of the Year
- MU Dean of Students to leave university in July
- Hickman alumnus-produced film wins four Oscars
- The Maneater, MU's student newspaper, to stop producing print editions
- MU's transfer QBs making use of early reps in spring camp
- Missouri gets No. 7 seed in NCAA Tournament, will face Utah State
- Fans gather to celebrate MU season, postseason hopes
- MU brings ample postseason experience into NCAA Tournament
- As School Board candidate, Potter wants CPS to go 'back to the basics'
- Plans to create affordable, small-lot subdivision approved by Columbia board
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.