I am the proud owner of a T-shirt that says “I don’t know how to act my age. I haven’t been this old before.”
By the time you read this, I will be officially an old man at age 70. Fifty wasn’t bad, and 60 was a piece of cake. Just the word “Seventy” sounds old, but, despite surviving skin cancer, a few missing teeth and some aches and pains, I’m not falling apart.
I have been told that 70 is the new 50, and I get that. I am still working and keeping up with the kids. I still play golf and fish, when I can and the weather cooperates. I do not have the arthritis, bursitis or any of the other “itises” that seem to plague others. In fact, I am in pretty good shape, all things considered.
To think I came of age when the first touch-tone telephones were being marketed. I remember seeing my first one at the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair. It was in the Bell Telephone Company (today’s AT&T) building and was the last exhibit before you left the building. The idea was to show you how much time you would save using the touch tone phone over a dial phone.
In 1965, we watched as Captain Kirk and his band of explorers on the Enterprise started their five-year mission to travel across the galaxy and “Go where no man has gone before.” They carried flip-phone type communicators, had talking computers and carried tablets.
Today, I carry a communicator in my pocket that is 1,000 times more powerful than the original Cray supercomputer by Hewlett Packard and is much more resourceful than what we saw on Star Trek. Not only can I talk to anyone on the planet, but I can also explore the internet to find tantalizing bits of information on just about anything.
We have electric cars that truly get 300 miles per charge. Japan and France have public toilets that clean themselves after each usage. Today we are gearing up for driverless cars and trucks. Soon we’ll look like George and Jane Jetson relying on technology to do everything for us. It's no wonder that gyms are big business and more Americans are overweight.
The only thing missing is the flying cars we were promised, but not for the lack of trying. The most current and encouraging is the 2021 British hybrid car-aircraft, The AirCar. It's not a clever marketing name for the modern device that will free us from the drudgery of the daily traffic jam.
I am always looking at my grandfather Ben’s life and what he saw over his 86 years. Born in 1893 he had met one the Wright brothers (I think it was Orville) as a medic in the Army. He also watched with my father and me as men landed on the moon on a brand new color television in my family’s living room.
My dad flew model airplanes as a kid and was an Army Air Corps fighter pilot in World War II. In 1943, he navigated with help from ground radios and depended on maps to find his way around Italy and Germany. Fifty years later, he was still flying but with some of the most sophisticated radio equipment available in a private plane, including the new GPS navigation system.
The kids of today will experience the same changes in life as my grandfather, father and I have.
When Warren Buffet was asked about technology in a 2000 Forbes interview with Bill Gates, he said he could turn on a computer, his son could program the computer and his grandson had a computer growing out of his right hand. Today people are putting microchips in their hands to do some mundane jobs, like locking doors and starting cars remotely. I wonder what the world will look like when today’s college kids turn 70.
I hope that Generation Alpha can cure our sick planet we are leaving them. At the same time they may find a cure for cancer, heart failure and the common cold. Maybe, just maybe, they will find the formula to stop wars in their tracks.
They will see man walk on the moon once more and eventually on Mars. Their communicators and computers will become more powerful and will extend well beyond the International Space Station.
OK, I’m not falling apart, but as the old folk song "Get Up and Go" says: "But nations are warring and business is vexed, so I’ll still stick around to see what comes next."