We Americans have become accustomed to an unjust rule, allowing ourselves to fall prey to the sad reality of peer pressure. Our newly minted “adults” can do many things; they gain many responsibilities and privileges. Some responsibilities given upon the eighteenth birthday are voting and eligibility to the military draft. The average 18- to 20-year-old is in many ways finding themselves. It is unjust to allow 18-year-olds to risk their lives at war but not allow them to buy a beer at a bar. The national drinking age in America should be reduced to 19 to distribute equal rights to the young adults, trust young adults with adult responsibilities, ensure safety and utilize restrictions to improve citizenship.
The way to fix this is to ensure all adult American citizens have equal rights, as ensured by the Equal Rights Amendment. Reducing the age to 19 would allow many adult American citizens to consume alcohol freely. To ensure this change is not abused, our government should provide an instructional alcohol information test providing information about alcohol and how it affects our bodies. Today, there is a lot of irresponsible underage drinking. To prevent that, the government can ensure that the citizens in America who consume alcohol are educated and fully prepared to indulge in alcohol, as is their right.
In many respects, it is a huge deal to finally turn 18; the responsibilities that are gifted to a newly legal adult include the right to vote and military draft eligibility. These privileges are not taken lightly, as they can both be revoked with a felony charge. If America trusts an 18-year-old enough to help choose who runs the country, what keeps our country from trusting these young adults with alcoholic beverages? The National Youth Rights Association believes that violating an 18-year-old adult’s privileges contradicts public safety. The NYRA has a good point as it highlights the hypocrisy of our country’s drinking age.
The safety of our young adults is at risk. In this case, young adults are left with no way to help themselves if they become intoxicated. It is unrealistic to expect young adults not to break this law. So, with lowered age restrictions, young adults can do adult things in the safety of houses monitored by parents and dorm halls regulated by residence assistants. In the early 1980s, it was completely normal to have a police officer walk around a fraternity party, not to get college students in trouble but to patrol and keep students safe. Allowing this change could regulate the supply of alcohol. Having these safety protocols in place would allow for an age reduction. Keeping young adults safe was the primary goal of changing the law in the first place, so we must change it again to continue to secure the safety of our adult American citizens.
Utilizing restrictions will improve citizenship. Everything is better with regulations; keeping track of how much a given citizen can consume in a calendar week and not allowing for any bypasses can completely change how the rule works and simultaneously protect the 21 and up range of American alcohol consumers. With new regulations on seatbelts and driving precautions becoming legal mandates, the amount of highway car crashes has been increasingly reduced over the years. Changing the rules is how we can have a better America, a safer America, and one where the young adults that help shape it can enjoy the free rights that 21-year-old Americans enjoy.
The drinking age should be reduced to 19 to ensure safety for young adults, ensure adulthood and correctly utilize restrictions to improve citizenship. By doing this, our young men and women can have equality. We can help eliminate irresponsible drinking by enforcing a license to drink. Our country’s drinkers will be responsible. It is time to give our young men and women the education and trust they deserve.
Killian Beck is a student at Northwest Missouri State University.