People in this country desperately need to flip the script on faux-patriotic militarism, ratcheted up all the more following the horrible 9/11 crimes committed 21 years ago. We must promote peace and diplomacy, while protecting truth-tellers like Julian Assange, deemed as enemies by the U.S. empire and its war profiteers — if we wish for democracy, and perhaps, humanity itself, to survive.

The U.S. was understandably traumatized in the September 2001 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. The contemptible crimes, which gave us a brief glimpse and opportunity to empathize with the suffering experienced by millions victimized by wars elsewhere.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you