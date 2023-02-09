The politically driven harassment of Missouri schools by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature just keeps getting more and more Orwellian. In their crusade against the non-existent bogeyman of critical race theory, state senators recently considered this gem: a requirement that public schools send all their classroom curricula and other materials to a publicly accessible portal managed by the state.

These continuing displays of suspicion and malice toward hardworking teachers are exactly what the state’s already-struggling and underfunded schools don’t need. It’s also yet another repudiation of the GOP’s once-sacred principles of smaller government and local control.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

