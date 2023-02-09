The politically driven harassment of Missouri schools by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature just keeps getting more and more Orwellian. In their crusade against the non-existent bogeyman of critical race theory, state senators recently considered this gem: a requirement that public schools send all their classroom curricula and other materials to a publicly accessible portal managed by the state.
These continuing displays of suspicion and malice toward hardworking teachers are exactly what the state’s already-struggling and underfunded schools don’t need. It’s also yet another repudiation of the GOP’s once-sacred principles of smaller government and local control.
Critical race theory is a college-level academic concept that explores the ways in which institutional racism in America’s past affects society today. It isn’t taught in elementary or secondary schools (just like contract law and torts aren’t taught there). But that hasn’t stopped Republicans in Missouri and around the country from campaigning and legislating against it in a cynical strategy to whip up conservative base voters by villainizing teachers and schools.
Their claim — generally backed by few if any specific examples — is that school curriculum regarding racial issues is teaching that Blacks are victims and whites are victimizers, thus traumatizing white kids. It’s a ridiculous red herring that is clearly designed to prevent any discussion of race in the classroom at all, as evidenced by how vaguely these laws are being written. Any teacher who tries to venture into, say, the Jim Crow systems of the old South or the official violence committed against the civil rights marchers of the 1960s had better tread lightly.
As the Post-Dispatch reports, the measure debated in the state Senate adds the twist of creating a “Missouri Education Transparency and Accountability Portal,” which the public can use to access “every school district’s curriculum, textbooks, source materials, and syllabi.” Never mind that every public school in Missouri answers to an elected school board, which answers to the voters, and that parental access to curriculum is as easy as attending board meetings or teacher-parent conferences. The heavy hand of Jefferson City government is going to reach into every classroom to ensure that those big bad teachers aren’t sneaking liberal racial indoctrination into kids’ heads.
Think about that: The party that once decried big centralized government, wasteful bureaucratic requirements and intrusive infringements on local decision making is now setting up a centralized state bureau that social studies teachers everywhere will have to submit their class materials to as if they’re suspected of subversion. How positively Soviet the once-staunchly-anti-Soviet GOP has become.
There are genuine and serious problems in Missouri schools, starting with the state’s grossly underfunded teachers. Until the voters stop buying into these fake controversies and demand serious leadership from their political leaders, the real problems will remain unaddressed.
