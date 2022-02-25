Missouri lawmakers will take another stab this year at changing a ridiculous age-tiered law on texting and driving.
At one point, it might have seemed like a good compromise to make texting and driving illegal for anyone aged 21 or younger. In practice, this makes about as much sense as saying you don’t have to wear a seat belt if you’re over the age of 65.
It actually makes even less sense than that. If you’re over a certain age, and you’ve ever watched a child or grandchild manipulate their phone with the dexterity of a pianist, you would think that maybe it’s the older folks who shouldn’t go near a mobile device while behind the wheel.
But the statistics show the danger of distracted driving, regardless of age. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that distracted driving was a factor in 3,142 fatalities in 2019.
Closer to home, the Missouri Department of Transportation said 30 to 40 crashes in Buchanan County last year involved a cell phone. Not all of those were fatalities, but many of them were preventable.
If you don’t believe the statistics, just walk along a major thoroughfare at twilight. In vehicle after vehicle, you’ll see the glow of a cell phone screen while the driver heads down the street. It’s frightening to think what would happen if a child darted out in the road.
Part of the problem is that technology moves faster than the legislative process, so elected officials will need to play catch up. Even though a texting and driving law would be mostly symbolic, especially if it’s not a primary offense allowing a pretext for a traffic stop, it would send a strong message that a driver’s focus should be on the road all of the time.
Lawmakers need to act because distracted driving will become even more of a problem as technology advances. Tesla even put a video game console inside one of its models, which seems about as safe as having a bar in your dashboard.
Maybe the only age-based safety system that makes sense would be to make vehicles less technologically advanced. How about if instead of just making younger drivers stay off their phones, we made it nearly impossible to text and drive by requiring them to operate vehicles with a manual transmission?
Many older drivers know that a stick shift not only requires more concentration and keeps both hands engaged in the act of driving, but it also makes it more fun to get from point A to point B. Besides, it’s a useful skill to have if you ever have to rent a car in Europe.
So while we support a broader texting and driving ban, maybe it’s time to shift gears and be a little more creative in the approach to highway safety.
This was first published by the St. Joseph News Press and distributed by The Associated Press