On April 24, all you heard roaring loud and clear were sirens and the voices of the Columbia Police Department telling the individuals their time has ended in the place they have made their home for many years.
As they left the encampment uncertain of where they would be going, many would stumble upon where my boyfriend and I have been living in this chapter of our lives. I made it clear no one would be setting any tents up where I have been, as I do not want the traffic others may cause nor the problems that could arise.
I had believed once people left and didn't put their belongings on the property that I would be safe and sound. Boy was I wrong. If only I were able to see the events that would take place the next day.
I walk out of my trail to leave to make the money I need to be able to have a meal for the day. I am approached by two police officers stating that they were called by Socket and that I am trespassing on Socket's property. They tell me I need to pack my things and leave the property or be arrested. I was not located on their property, I told the officers, which they ignored. They still threaten to arrest me. I then said that I know my rights and I know I am not on the property. They say they have the authority to look at the property I am located on and then will learn if I am being truthful.
I had believed these officers had left and wouldn't return as they learned what I was saying was true.
Wrong. They return, stating they spoke to the actual owner of the property, and I am being asked to leave.
My life has already been a disaster as I am unable to find employment due to a shoulder injury. I have been fighting for disability now going on two years, as well. With a prior criminal history, employers seem to not want to a risk on me, so that leaves me still here, homeless and jobless. I now not only feel displaced, but I feel there is nothing left in this life for me because wherever I go I am being told to leave, or I'm getting all my belongings stolen. I am constantly told there are resources, but when I reach out to these resources I am told they are out of funding. I call many times a month only to be let down.
Columbia is quick to tell us homeless individuals that we need to leave, but let me ask one thing: Where am I to go? My nonexistent home? I must say that we are told to leave more than we are told to stay.
I mean if the authorities are telling us to leave, you would believe they at least would have a place for us to go or a suggestion instead of “Oh, I don’t know where, but you cannot stay here.”
Did you forget I am also human, someone's child, and/or a mother. Would you treat your own as you treat me, a homeless, convicted, injured felon?
I will continue my faith of believing that no matter what happens someone or something is more powerful and loving than the community or police officers of Columbia, Missouri.
A final thought: You believed this (camp eviction) were to help the homeless community, but in all seriousness you're only helping those who are not in my situation as we are seen as addicts, mentally ill, filthy, etc. Did it occur to you that maybe others may never experience homelessness or another may never experience financial freedom, but that does not make me less or better than you? If you would like, we could switch roles. But, would that even make any difference?
