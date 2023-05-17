On April 24, all you heard roaring loud and clear were sirens and the voices of the Columbia Police Department telling the individuals their time has ended in the place they have made their home for many years.

As they left the encampment uncertain of where they would be going, many would stumble upon where my boyfriend and I have been living in this chapter of our lives. I made it clear no one would be setting any tents up where I have been, as I do not want the traffic others may cause nor the problems that could arise.

