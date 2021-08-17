What is it like to be on a ventilator and then to be weaned from that ventilator? With the recent surge of hospitalized people entering ICUs, it seems that until it hits home, like really home, like someone you know and love, the reality of what COVID-19 can do to a body doesn’t seem real. So, why get vaccinated?
For the first time, I finally heard an ICU nurse describe what it’s like to be put on a ventilator. Meghna Chakrabarti, the host of WBUR’s “On Point” tackled the extreme conditions in Mississippi’s hospitals due to this present COVID surge. She hesitantly yet bravely asked the ICU nurse the question about what it’s really like to go on a ventilator. I hoped that many listening could feel the visceral dread that I did. But probably not, if they haven’t experienced it.
So, I’d like to make it real for anyone who still thinks this virus is a bunch of nonsense, who don’t feel a need to get vaccinated. I can detail, not from a medical point of view but rather a mother’s point of view. I watched it happen to my son; not from COVID, but rather from two strains of flu that he contracted from some unvaccinated person, which had a deadly effect on his cancer-treated, compromised lungs and heart.
This is how it goes.
He feels as if he’s drowning in the bottom of a haystack. The oxygen supply forced through his nose via acanula has long been replaced by the invasive bi-pap machine that aggressively forces oxygenated air into his mouth, nose and windpipe straight to the lungs. This alien-looking mask leaves his lips chapped and mouth dried out. He can’t drink when on this machine or he will drown from water rather than dryness.
When he can no longer maintain the necessary oxygen levels from the bi-pap, the decision must be made to intubate, which means a tube hooked to the ventilator is forced down his trachea. This procedure demands sedation because it is a natural response to fight the entry of that foreign object. The ventilator is then doing all the breathing for him. This calms him and puts that feeling of drowning to rest — for a while.
He has a limited length of time to be on the sedation-induced ventilator so the next step is a tracheostomy. A hole is cut in his neck to access the airway and a tube, still connected to the ventilator, continues to do the breathing for him. This is another traumatic procedure, details too gory to tell. The goal is always to help him begin the process of breathing on his own so breathing trials are scheduled throughout the day.
This process is arduous and exhausting and causes tremendous anxiety. The ventilator is turned down enough so that the patient must breathe on his own and maintain the satisfactory oxygen level. Just the thought of the breathing trials causes body- and chin-shaking anxiety. His eyes show the look of terror that you might expect from someone who feels like he is drowning.
Eventually, after many traumatic days and nights and weeks, he cannot breathe on his own and produce the needed oxygen levels. He dies.
It is a very intense, frightening and heartbreaking process for the patient and for the people who love him.
Put yourself or a loved one in place of my son and maybe you will be convinced to get vaccinated. I sure hope so.
Kay McNeil, of Columbia, is a concerned citizen.