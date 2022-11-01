One of my oldest memories is Julia Roberts winning the Oscar for Best Actress for "Erin Brockovich."
The details still linger with me: her signature smile, her Valentino dress, how she beamed with her arms outstretched and Oscar in hand. “I love it up here,” she cackled.
At six-years-old, it would be years before I gained an understanding of the cultural cachet Julia Roberts carried. Although at that moment, it didn’t matter. Something about the public glorification of this '90s screen darling tapped into a part of my childhood psyche. “Wow,” I thought to myself, “good for her.”
The feelings associated with this memory turned out to exist outside of a vacuum. As film morphed from a passing interest into a daily fixation, I learned the fervor cinephiles have for the leading lady.
Coming of age with the internet meant bearing witness as various camps emerged on film forums, blogs and Tumblrs, all decrying their undying love for iconic actresses old and new.
We see this same energy now on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Look to all the Gen Z love for Florence Pugh and Zendaya as recent examples. The moviegoing public has a powerful love and intense devotion to captivating women on screen. Nathaniel Rgers, film writer and founder of The Film Experience, even coined a term for this brand of film fanatic: "the Actressexual."
The Best Actress Oscar race by extension yields a zeal like no other. Despite the wealth of talent found among the nominees, the category highlights a distressing film industry trend.
Actress-oriented films typically receive minimal audience and critical attention outside of the central performance. Films nominated in the Best Actress category are often shut out of nearly every other major category. This may feel innocuous — especially for those who rightfully dismiss Oscar sensibilities — but the insidious truth is that these omissions often impact broader industry decisions. The films showcasing these actresses seldom elicit acclaim proportional to the central performance.
Frankly, the actresses adored by the culture deserve films that match their talent.
That said, a glimmer of hope flickers on the horizon as the 2022 Awards Season kicks off.
"Tár" is a film starring "Actressexual" favorite Cate Blanchett. Directed by Todd Field ("In the Bedroom," "Little Children"), "Tár" experienced a successful festival run and is showing at Columbia’s own Ragtag Cinema.
What distinguishes "Tár" from traditional Best Actress fodder is simple: It is a masterful piece of filmmaking. Contrary to trends of female driven films, "Tár’s" craft extends beyond the brilliance of Blanchett. In the film, Blanchett plays Lydia Tár — a famed composer on the precipice of a great career breakthrough. Blanchett’s performance anchors "Tár" while the visuals, score, direction, writing and supporting performances all work together in absolute harmony. Ultimately, "Tár" presents a palpable shift in films geared for Best Actress Oscar success. While the success of one film does not ensure overnight industry reform, it’s a notable step in the right direction. Success of this caliber helps usher in reform.
Like many film fans, my relationship with the Oscars is a complicated one. Against my better judgment, I hold on to the feelings I had at age six when I saw Julia Roberts with her Oscar. To a child, this is a shiny, happy moment for a shiny, happy lady. Unlike before, I see the politics and the money that pollute the Academy’s metric of (e)quality. More often than not, they get it wrong.
Moreover, the Best Actress category historically shuts out LGBTQ+ performers and women of color. Upon winning Best Actress in 2002 for "Monster’s Ball," Halle Berry famously wept and announced that a door had been opened. She is still the only woman of color to win Best Actress.
Filmmakers face radical changes in 2022. Facing pandemic recovery, streaming competition and a turbulent political climate, creatives have their work cut out for them. Nonetheless, "Actressexual" devotion has yet to waiver. Combatting industry ills starts with supporting films like "Tár," which respect the actress enough to give her a film which properly honors her talent.
As an adult, it is not simply a smile or a dress or an exclamation of gratitude that fills me with awe. It is the collective joy and respect filmmakers and audiences extend to the actresses we love that eaves me in awe. “Wow,” I think to myself, “good for her.”
Tia Sarkar is the Cinema Operations Coordinator at Ragtag Cinema and fellow film lover/Actressexual.
