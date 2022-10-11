Editor's note: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in two lawsuits on Oct. 31, brought by a group that opposes affirmative action in college admissions. Here, Natasha Warikoo, a sociology professor at Tufts University and author of the newly released “Is Affirmative Action Fair?: The Myth of Equity in College Admissions,” shares insights on how the racial and ethnic makeup of student bodies at selective colleges and universities will change if the Supreme Court decides to outlaw affirmative action.

What’s at stake with the cases against affirmative action?

