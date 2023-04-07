The TV meteorologist kept saying the tornado would strike the University of Arkansas Medical Center at 2:30 p.m. and Arkansas Children’s Hospital three minutes later. If so, we’d have taken a direct hit sometime in between. I kept watching the radar and telling my wife that the accursed thing would pass us to the north and west. I’ve always been a map guy, and I know that tornadoes track southwest to northeast.

Then I went out on the front porch and heard the SOB roar by. I couldn’t see it for the trees. Missed us by maybe 3 miles, our sons by about 1. Here at the house, our lights never even flickered. What a tornado sounds like, if you’ve never had the experience, is a thunderstorm pulled by a freight train. A strong thunderstorm and a long freight train.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you