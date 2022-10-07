After three weeks of debate and negotiations, the Missouri legislature reauthorized targeted agricultural tax credits as part of a broad agriculture legislative package. Most of the agricultural tax credit programs expired at the end of last year. This bill renews the programs for six years, providing tax relief for Missourians and businesses investing in rural communities.

The House first passed HB 3 by an 83-28 vote, followed by the Senate’s 26-3 approval. Gov. (Mike) Parson moved quickly to sign the legislation, which will go into effect on Jan. 3, 2023. Many of these programs have been tested over the years and are proven to bring jobs and investment to rural Missouri.

