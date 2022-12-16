There’s nowhere I’d rather live than rural Missouri. In the wintertime, we have crisp morning air, beautiful sunrises and calm, serene views. Getting out in the cold to check and feed our cattle, I feel like none of the craziness in the rest of the world matters and I have everything I need.

There is just one little thing I’d like for Christmas though: a reliable cell phone signal. Utilities have come a long way since the days of my grandparents and their first years on the farm. With a concerted effort and many people working together, essentially everyone had electricity and landline phone service within a few short years. It’s unheard of now for someone to not have running water — something that was not that uncommon a couple of generations ago. We’ve even made great progress over the past decade getting wired broadband internet to more and more rural residents and farms.

