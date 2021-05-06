When the FDA approved the first coronavirus vaccine for emergency authorization last December and began distribution, the national conversation shifted to reflect the country’s renewed hope for a return to normalcy. Four months and more than 140 million doses later, our country is starting to lift a finger off the pause button and rewind back to pre-pandemic life.
In typical American extravagance, one can choose between three very similar vaccines: a single dose shot from pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson or a two-dose regimen developed by either Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech. All three are free to anyone; makeshift vaccine clinics exist everywhere from schools to grocery stores, and as more and more vials are created and distributed, supply and demand are finally catching up.
In fact, the U.S., Canada, Australia and Europe hoard almost half of all available vaccines despite making up only 16% of the global population.
Meanwhile, the entire continent of Africa has been given just 2% of those doses. The likelihood that someone in a rich nation is at least partially vaccinated comes out to about 25%. In the world’s poorest places, that number drops to 1 in 500. The vast majority of vaccines in circulation are developed by American companies with the exception of AstraZeneca/Oxford’s, which originates in England. China and Russia have created and shipped millions of doses of their own vaccines to poor nations, but that number is a drop in the ocean in comparison with what the rest of the developed world is capable of giving.
But as always, pharmaceutical companies place profit before anything else — even human life. When one looks at the complex, horrifying COVID-19 crisis in India, for instance, and how it affects the entire world, understanding how intellectual property laws fit into the picture is a vital part of the whole story.
For context, India is one of the most important suppliers of medicine to other developing countries. Early on, AstraZeneca made a pledge to waive patent rights on its vaccine. The company made a deal with the Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, authorizing it to produce and distribute millions of doses. The agreement designated 50% of the shots for domestic use, while the other half would be shipped outside the country to places that — operative word — depended on India to provide for them. What ended up happening is that richer countries such as the United Kingdom and Canada bought an excessive proportion of low-cost, Indian-made vaccines meant for export, effectively stealing the only vaccines lower-income countries could afford and creating a vaccine shortage in India.
Not only has this led to mass death and a shortage of hospital space in India, but poorer countries are left without a way to immunize.
Of course, the United States and its rich counterparts could donate extra doses to the developing world, and they have. But American companies, specifically, are clinging to patents that prevent foreign manufacturers from making generic versions of their vaccines. Contrary to what was promised, AstraZeneca has not waived intellectual property, but at the very least, did work with a very small number of select companies in Latin America and Asia. Bottom line: AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are currently under no legal obligation to share the breakthrough biotechnologies with any other companies. They’ve pushed back against efforts to temporarily waive their patents domestically, even as the WHO applies pressure on wealthy nations globally.
The reason is quite simple: These companies wish to reserve the ability to sell the vaccine on their own terms. Losing patenting rights would mean Big Pharma could not, for example, propose an asking price to Uganda that triples that of European nations.
Of course, vaccination inequity is only part of the reason why poorer nations are in crisis. Other vital factors completely unrelated to immunization work against the developing world. Simply getting rid of intellectual property protections will not solve the problem; an effort must be made to share the necessary knowledge and technology for mass production. But failure to swiftly waive intellectual property rights is tantamount to mass murder. Neglecting the other 84% of the world is a heinous act of violence.
Saly Seye is a senior at Rock Bridge High School.