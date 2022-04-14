When Robert La Follette, the erstwhile Republican congressman from Wisconsin in the early 1900s stated, “Every nation has its war party,” he could have easily been speaking about our current political climate. Yet, sadly, both major political parties are the parties of war.
These days, very few people discuss peace or the efforts of soft power, aside from a few publications and voices far outside the mainstream: Noam Chomsky and Andrew Bacevich, the intellectual-conservative magazine The American Conservative and socialist publications such as Jacobin. The peace movement has been sidelined to a handful of brave individuals who speak for citizens who have realized how far off-the-tracks our foreign policy has become.
I personally come to the movement from my own quiet faith, but even some churches have seemingly abandoned the peace movement.
It couldn’t be more needed right now across the globe. As the horrific conflict in Ukraine grinds on, a conflict begun by Vladimir Putin and for which he is rightfully condemned and despised, it is also necessary to step back and think about how easily this conflict could escalate into something so terrible it would negate every single positive step we’ve made as a species in one fell swoop. I’m talking about the use of nuclear weapons, a device with the sole purpose of serving as a gateway into an unfathomable, fiery hellscape.
What is becoming increasingly clear is that an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine is the most dangerous wild card currently on the planet. The cries for a “no fly” zone are sheer madness. What is staggering to me is that people such as Adam Schiff, who became a hero of the left with his speech during Trump’s first impeachment — and whose hand is lodged deeply in the till of the military industrial complex; the Democrat’s faithful architect of the Iraq War, retired politician Joe Lieberman; and a vast swath of Republicans, including Lindsey Graham, have suggested it.
Our war machine is so insidious, the horrors of war are often couched in bland terms like “no fly” zone, which actually means a 100% commitment to war. Every Russian jet that finds itself in Ukraine airspace would, by necessity and in commitment to this zone, be engaged and shot down leading to a World War III that would almost certainly involve nuclear weapons.
Indeed, President Biden, hawkish as he is, has completely abandoned any ideas of escalation, to his credit, despite those in his party and the opposition party calling for it.
There has never really been a peace party in America, arguably aside from George McGovern’s rendition of the Democrats in 1972, who were utterly demolished in the presidential election. Many who want to see far more soft power on the part of our elected officials have abandoned mainstream parties for the Libertarians, Greens or the tiny American Solidarity Party, who often run feckless campaigns with little impact on the national discourse. The mainstream media also loves a good war; what better way to keep viewers glued to the television or get millions of clicks. The 21st century peace movement is a place of profound political homelessness. But some things never change. Dorothy Day, the great Catholic peace activist and creator of the Catholic Workers Movement in 1950s America stopped voting entirely, and was also a tax resistor, because, really, in the end, what’s the point?
My soul hurts for the people of Ukraine. They are going through hell, and I will do all I can to help them through humanitarian assistance. But what of the people of Yemen? The Congo? Sudan? We must scrutinize our own role in these conflicts and the displacement and deaths of untold millions. Indeed, the United States’ role in the Yemen war, if one looks closely at it, is a sinister miasma of conflicting interests that have caused vast human suffering.
We need a mainstream peace party in the United States. Perhaps one day we could lead the world in the greatest vision of all, that of peace, and the only real chance for humankind to survive into the future, instead of that of an amoral and imperial war machine.