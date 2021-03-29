With the excitement surrounding the successful creation and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccination, America has launched into plans of getting every citizen vaccinated for coronavirus by July 4th. But in the stages of a domestic health care breakthrough, it is easy to forget about the rest of the world. And this is something that shouldn’t be forgotten about.
As our country, the United States of America, displays its hegemony over countries around the world, we have successfully shown that we are the leader of the free world and thereby have caused other countries to look up to us. As Americans, we are proud to be revered and looked upon as a leader. But that comes with responsibilities, correct?
One of America’s avenues of progression consists of scientific breakthroughs. As we pour millions of dollars into the prevention of future illnesses and cures to ailments that seem impossible to stop, our country continues to make small discoveries that prove to be a large step. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the world turned its attention to us in hopes that we could provide the answer that would give a possible end to this nightmare.
American pharmaceutical companies recently provided that answer. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s clearing of the COVID-19 vaccine has fortified America's health care systems in the upper echelon of the world. The scientific prowess of our country has allowed for citizens to protect themselves from coronavirus. Though vaccines are readily available to people in developed countries, it isn’t as easy for individuals to protect themselves from illnesses.
Enter Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. Committed to the provision of vaccinations to people in low income countries, specifically children, the organization has seen large success from its efforts.
Through specifically child immunizations, Gavi was able to help halve the childhood mortality rate, prevent more than 14 million future deaths, and drive down the prevalence of infectious diseases, according to its website. Gavi hopes to continue its success through providing the COVID-19 vaccine to children and adults in developing countries.
One of the mission statements of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is “all lives have equal value.” The foundation, also a partner of Gavi, correctly analyzes global health.
Every person has a natural human right to be healthy and survive. Who are we as a country to decide who doesn’t deserve the chance at better health care systems? If we have the resources and funds to give individuals in underdeveloped countries a fighting chance, we should engage in that opportunity correctly.
With our country being built on the American Dream, a phenomenon that has allowed many to rise to success from nothing, I think it is time that we begin to extend this opportunity to the world. Through increased funding toward global health, we can alleviate the burden of basic health care from a family in order to free up time for them to work toward success.
The United States took a step in the right direction this past December. In the passage of the December COVID-19 Relief Bill, Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, was allocated $4 billion dollars. This ensures millions in low-income countries will have access to a COVID-19 vaccine. This support is promising, but it is imperative that there is improved support in the future.
The Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, a partner organization with Gavi and one that helps fund global health efforts, received $3.5 billion dollars in the most recent COVID-19 relief bill. We as a nation are taking the necessary preliminary steps towards the improvement of global health, and we must ride these successes and keep our foot on the gas toward progress.
America should not rest until everyone around the world is provided with safety, care, and healthiness.
Aashish Allu is a junior at Lafayette High School and volunteers with the St. Louis chapter of RESULTS, a grassroots advocacy group working to end hunger and poverty.