To hear pundits tell it, the 2024 presidential contest is shaping up like an Alabama vs. Texas football game. That is, one in which most people wish both teams could lose. (Substitute your own two least favorite teams if you like.) Right now, people tell pollsters they dislike both putative nominees — Donald Trump and Joe Biden — in equal numbers.

According to polling averages compiled by Real Clear Politics, both candidates hover around 40% positive and 55% negative, with Trump a couple of points worse.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.