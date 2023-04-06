By now you know of what happened at the Covenant School in Nashville. But, in some time in the future, it will no longer grace the mouths of demagogues who silence children with the cutting words “now is not the time.”

Like daggers, we are told — the ones who are not stuffed by gun lobbyists, controlled by corporations, secured in Kevlar vests, or sheltered in what was at one time just another ordinary place, the school — that we must wait. That we must pray to a creator, we must think of the victims and their families. And so we do.

