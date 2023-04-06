By now you know of what happened at the Covenant School in Nashville. But, in some time in the future, it will no longer grace the mouths of demagogues who silence children with the cutting words “now is not the time.”
Like daggers, we are told — the ones who are not stuffed by gun lobbyists, controlled by corporations, secured in Kevlar vests, or sheltered in what was at one time just another ordinary place, the school — that we must wait. That we must pray to a creator, we must think of the victims and their families. And so we do.
The list gets longer, the numbers grow and the names stack up like bodies in the proverbial mass grave of those victims of mass shootings. And the time is never right.
Then, in some time in the future, the name Covenant will be uttered in the same speeches and same debates. Sandy Hook, Columbine, Majory Stoneman Douglas, Robb Elementary, and months ago in my city of St. Louis, Central Visual and Performing Arts High.
The candle flames at the vigils will wisp gently away in the wind, the flowers will dry up at the memorials and the windows with bullet holes and shattered glass will be replaced. And then … will it just all happen again?
On Tuesday morning I awoke and swiped at my phone to start listening to NPR. As I began to leave my house, I had the startling realization that I actually might not come home. No, I was not a soldier kissing a wife goodbye, or a cop caressing the soft skin of a newborn hoping to be able to see that kid grow up. … I was just a 17 year old, stuffing keys into my pocket and shrugging my backpack over my torso.
In some depressing coincidence, my school’s morning assembly was about new safety measures: phone systems, rally points, what to do if a person walked in with a gun and just started shooting. I recalled back to the newscaster asking the reporter if the Covenant School had taken any precautions. It pained me in my stomach to ask myself why a school needed to keep me safe, that of all things and people in this world, it was my principal or English teacher charged with making sure I got home alive.
So I will entertain you, newscaster. We can make our schools safer. We can implant metal detectors, hire guards and give our teachers an armory to protect themselves with. We can make people safer, change their wiring to make sure they never resort to mental hysteria and inject intravenous prophylactics to keep them healthy enough to find value in every human being’s life.
We can make guns safer, enchant them with a magical spell to distinguish between a hearty buck and a 9 year old cowering in a classroom, trembling in a lifetime’s worth of anguish without yet learning what life is — to lock the trigger of a lunatic but let bullets rain in a shooting range.
Or, finally, we can make our world safer … and I think now is as good a time as any.
Gray Fuller is a student in St. Louis.
