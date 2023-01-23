A new Missouri school-voucher program has already diverted almost $10 million in state tax dollars to private religious schools, which ultimately means less money and support for public education. It’s also an apparent violation of Missouri’s state constitution. Now a lawmaker employed by one of the organizations that operates under the voucher program is pushing legislation to expand the program’s eligibility and funding. That’s a clear conflict of interest and another threat to Missouri’s already-struggling public schools.

As the Post-Dispatch’s Blythe Bernhard, Jack Suntrup and Josh Renaud report, the MOScholars program, launched last year, has awarded more than 1,300 vouchers for kids to attend private schools — most religiously affiliated — with each voucher worth up to $6,375 toward tuition. That money comes from people or businesses that receive state tax credits in exchange for the donations. In other words, money that would otherwise go into state tax coffers instead is funding private-school tuition.

