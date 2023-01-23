A new Missouri school-voucher program has already diverted almost $10 million in state tax dollars to private religious schools, which ultimately means less money and support for public education. It’s also an apparent violation of Missouri’s state constitution. Now a lawmaker employed by one of the organizations that operates under the voucher program is pushing legislation to expand the program’s eligibility and funding. That’s a clear conflict of interest and another threat to Missouri’s already-struggling public schools.
As the Post-Dispatch’s Blythe Bernhard, Jack Suntrup and Josh Renaud report, the MOScholars program, launched last year, has awarded more than 1,300 vouchers for kids to attend private schools — most religiously affiliated — with each voucher worth up to $6,375 toward tuition. That money comes from people or businesses that receive state tax credits in exchange for the donations. In other words, money that would otherwise go into state tax coffers instead is funding private-school tuition.
Regardless of the roundabout way it’s being done, this is plainly public funding of religious schools — which plainly violates Missouri’s constitution.
The Post-Dispatch’s reporting found that most of the 140 schools getting those tuition payments are religiously affiliated. They include schools that require being active in the Christian church as validated by a pastor, and schools that appear to bar students from same-sex households. These are, in short, schools that receive financial support from taxpayers whose kids would be barred from attending those schools for religious reasons.
The arguments in favor of school-voucher programs like this are familiar and flawed. Public schools aren’t just for the benefit of the kids who attend them; they’re for the benefit of society, which has a vested interest in children being educated whether they can afford to pay for it or not. Families have the right to send their kids to religious schools, but that doesn’t negate their responsibility as citizens to support public education. If that were the case — if merely not using public schools was justification for opting out of paying for them — then why wouldn’t childless couples be able to demand tax refunds under the same rationale?
In addition to the philosophical and constitutional problems with this voucher program is a crassly political one: Among the legislators pushing for expansion and added funding of the program is state Rep. Josh Hurlbert, R-Smithville, who is employed by an organization, Herzog Tomorrow Foundation, that is the largest beneficiary of the tax credits, awarding almost half the scholarships.
That’s as bad a look as any other situation in which a sitting lawmaker pushes legislation that will directly benefit his own employer. And it’s an even worse look when the legislature in question is letting its public school systems languish among the lowest-funded in the nation while siphoning off state funds to religious schools in open violation of the constitutional separation of church and state.
