We are less than two weeks away from legislators throwing stacks of paper in the air to celebrate the end of the 2023 session of the Missouri General Assembly, and like every year, there are still a lot of bills in the air. Missouri Farm Bureau is focused on a few key issues as we approach the finish line.

Affordable and effective health coverage is one of the biggest challenges facing Missourians. Two companion bills will help Missourians, including sole proprietors like farmers, ranchers and small business owners access affordable and effective health coverage. In many farm families, a spouse works off the farm just to access affordable health coverage for their family. The current options, including Affordable Care Act plans (ACA), are prohibitively expensive for many families. Rural Missourians are especially affected by the lack of plan options on the ACA marketplace, with the current ACA marketplace offering only two health carrier options for 52 rural counties and five counties having only one health carrier to purchase from. Missouri Farm Bureau can help fill that coverage gap just as six other state Farm Bureaus have been able to do. We ask that legislators pass House Bill 464 and Senate Bill 11 to provide Missourians with another option for affordable, comprehensive health coverage.

