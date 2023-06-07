Talk about a lousy neighbor. A federal appeals court has halted an Environmental Protection Agency regulation meant to reduce air pollution in Missouri that drifts into neighboring states. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is crowing about the ruling, which was made at his behest. Sorry, but threatening the health of Missourians and others is nothing to crow about.

At issue is a “good neighbor” regulation the EPA implemented in March enforcing pollution rules when industry in one state sends pollution over state borders. This qualifies as the most basic of common sense. Obviously, air pollution from coal plants, smoke stacks and other sources doesn’t observe state boundaries.

