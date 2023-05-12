One day in 1951, during Willie Mays' rookie season, my father took me to the Polo Grounds in Manhattan to see him play. What I recall most vividly is emerging from a shadowy corridor under the stands into the astonishing sunlit green of the outfield grass. The sheer expanse of a major league playing field is something you're not prepared for as a child.

Is there any sight more beautiful?

