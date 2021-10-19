About one in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes. The best defense is something you can control: early detection.
In 2021, an estimated 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in U.S. women, along with 49,290 new cases of noninvasive breast cancer, according to www.breastcancer.org.
Men also get breast cancer — about 2,650 new cases are expected to be diagnosed in men this year. But the biggest risk factors are by far being a woman and aging. It’s the most common cancer diagnosis for American women.
October is breast cancer awareness month. More than 3.8 million women have a history of breast cancer in the U.S. About 43,600 women in the U.S. are expected to die from the disease this year.
The good news is the five-year survival rate is more than 90% for cases that are detected early.
Self-examinations are the first line of defense. They can detect a change in the look or feel of the breast/nipple or discharge from the nipple. Pain, swelling, warmth, redness and darkness are also signs. Essentially, anything out of the norm should be a red flag and suggest a trip to your physician.
What if you don’t have symptoms? Are you in the clear? Not necessarily.
Many women with breast cancer have no symptoms. This is why regular breast cancer screening is so important, according to the American Cancer Society.
Imaging tests can help doctors detect breast cancer. Mammograms are frequently used. And while they can be uncomfortable, even painful, they last just seconds and can save your life.
You can also reduce your risk by staying healthy: Keep a healthy body weight, stay active, eat right and limit your alcohol consumption. In some cases, prescription drugs can be used to lower the risk of breast cancer.
The bottom line is this: Take care of your body, pay attention to your body and make routine visits with your doctor.
One day we’ll beat this dreaded disease — and hopefully cancer overall. Until then, there is still much we can do to reduce our risk.
This was first published by the Jefferson City News Tribune and is reprinted with permission.