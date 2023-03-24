No good treatment goes unpunished for pharmaceutical companies these days, and Bernie Sanders offered another example on March 22 when he held a political show trial of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel. His offense? Cooperating with the government to produce life-saving COVID-19 vaccines.

The subject of the Vermont Senator’s hearing is Moderna’s plan to quadruple the price of its COVID-19 vaccine to $110 to $130 per dose when U.S. government purchases stop. Pfizer has said it will charge a similar price after vaccines move to the commercial market, which is expected later this year.

