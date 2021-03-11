When party control over the White House is flipped, the newly elected president frequently looks to weaken or completely erase the policy legacy of his predecessor. The vehicle for this strategy is typically the executive order. Executive orders allow presidents to act unilaterally, in a way that Congress cannot, in order to change how the federal bureaucracy implements and interprets policy.
For example, the legal status of federal funding of international family planning clinics associated with abortion services is often changed. First prohibited by Ronald Reagan, this policy was reversed every time a Democrat was elected president and was reinstated every time a Republican was elected. This case illustrates how solely relying on executive orders is an insufficient attempt at weakening a predecessor’s legacy.
President Biden needs to turn his attention to another strategy that would not only diminish Donald Trump’s legacy but protect his own after he leaves office: presidential appointments.
Many of a president’s major appointments must be approved by the Senate. In particular when a president’s party does not have control of the Senate, this can make the nominating process incredibly difficult. Although the Democrats have formal control of the Senate, the 50/50 divide will make some of President Biden’s more controversial nominees incredibly difficult to confirm. We saw this play out with the failed nomination of Neera Tanden to head the Office of Management and Budget. This is a key position as President Biden pushes to erase Trump’s policy achievements because the head of the OMB is responsible for implementing a president’s policy priorities and actions throughout the federal bureaucracy. The coalition made up of Republicans and moderate Democrats put Tanden’s confirmation in jeopardy because of previous tweets aimed at many members of the Senate.
President Biden, like past presidents, has few alternatives for achieving his policy objectives other than capitalizing on partisan control of the Senate. This lesson should show President Biden that he needs to vet his nominees in a more stringent manner, instead of rewarding party loyalists, in order to unite the Democratic caucus.
If President Biden has any chance of challenging Trump’s legacy, he needs to turn his attention to the appointments that dominated Trump’s focus. Trump continued the Republican tradition of filling federal court appointments with judges whose legal philosophy is favorable to conservative public policy. President Barack Obama, in an attempt at bipartisanship, nominated Merrick Garland who was seen as a moderate. President Biden cannot make this same mistake. Any and all judiciary vacancies need to be filled with committed progressives if he wants to have any lasting impact on how the courts shape public policy.
The Democratic caucus in the House of Representative also sees the value and necessity of this general strategy of emphasizing presidential appointments. In mid-February, 80 members of the House Democrats, called on President Biden to fill three vacancies on the U.S. Postal Service’s Board of Governors in order to remove Postmaster General Louis DeJoy from his position. This call to action comes after DeJoy’s handling of U.S. Post Office policy in the presidential election. This support is promising but the real backing needs to be in the Senate. In order to do this, President Biden needs to begin to develop a strategy for presidential appointments that unites the centrists and progressive wings of the party.
Regardless of your thoughts of Trump as a leader, he was a champion of conservatism where it mattered. If President Biden truly wishes to upend Trump’s legacy while establishing his own, he needs to take his appointments with greater seriousness than he currently has and increase focus on the federal judiciary. Only time will tell which president will have a lasting impact on our nation’s policy.
Jordan Kahrhoff is a Presidential Fellow at the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress and a student at Westminster College.