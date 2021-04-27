In the first 15 days of his presidency, Joe Biden signed 28 executive orders, setting a new record. Many of Biden’s executive orders overturned actions taken by the Trump administration.
The New York Times reported John Podesta, adviser to former President Obama, saying “I don’t think it’s fair to say that most of what Trump did can be undone in an afternoon. It’s going to take at least 10 days.”
This point is key to remember: while Joe Biden can achieve policy aims through unilateral actions such as issuing executive orders, these orders are only valid until a succeeding president overturns them. Presidents also face more challenges to using unilateral action than commonly thought.
Working with Congress is frustrating for presidents. Even when there is unified control of government, the president and his supporters in Congress might not agree on how to achieve policy goals, or even what those goals should be in the first place. Institutional barriers, such as the filibuster, make it harder for bills to get passed by Congress. For these reasons, while presidents often go into office saying they will not use their unilateral powers frequently, they usually end up doing so.
In his first year in office, Donald Trump signed a wide variety of executive orders, including implementing a travel ban, rolling back environmental regulations instated under the Obama presidency, and reinstating the “Mexico City” policy, which bans nongovernmental organizations in foreign countries from performing or advocating for abortion if they receive funding from the U.S. government. The “Mexico City” policy was first introduced in 1984 under President Ronald Reagan, and since then, whenever a Republican has been in office, it has been in effect, while Democratic presidents have rescinded it while they are in office. Biden rescinded the policy, after it had been brought back and strengthened under Trump’s presidency.
When President Obama came into office, he also overturned several actions that the second Bush administration implemented unilaterally. For example, Obama rescinded the ban on stem cell research that was put into place under Bush. Obama also formally recognized a United Nations statement supporting gay rights, which Bush refused to endorse.
Unilateral actions can also be blocked by courts. For example, the Trump administration had to write a second version of the travel ban after the first version was blocked by courts, and the second was suspended by courts until the Supreme Court upheld its legality. The Biden administration is currently facing lawsuits from Republican state attorneys general regarding tax provisions in the recent COVID-19 relief deal and his executive order on climate change. Even though presidents win the majority of the time when their unilateral actions are taken, the courts can still delay orders from being implemented. The Office of Legal Conduct, located in the Justice Department, also influences what executive orders are signed.
The president is not the sole actor in the executive branch. Before any information gets to the president, it has been reviewed and approved by several people. The president’s chief of staff also serves as a gatekeeper, allowing some people access to the president, while denying that reach to others. Even when the president signs an order that directs the executive branch to take a given action, members of the institution of the president have to put it into effect.
Getting a bill passed through Congress takes time and effort. Getting one bill passed can reduce a president’s ability to get others through because of the sheer amount of time an individual bill takes to pass. Compared to this slow and drawn out process, unilateral action is a sugar high. However, working with Congress results in policies that are harder to change, because over 250 people have to vote to change them, rather than one. These policies also tend to be more likely to have a broad base of public support necause of their need to overcome institutional barriers in Congress to pass. For example, the Affordable Care Act has withstood 10 years of intense pressure.
Overall, most presidents want to leave behind a legacy. While unilateral action seems attractive, there are a variety of internal limits that prevent presidents from drastically changing public policy alone.
However, if presidents work with Congress, even though they might not get everything they want, what they do get is unlikely to be taken away in the future. Biden seems to understand this, as he has worked with Congress extensively to get bills passed in his first 100 days as president. It is a lesson Biden and future presidents should continue to keep in mind.
Blaine Ravert, of Columbia, is a sophomore studying political science and philosophy at Westminster College in Fulton.