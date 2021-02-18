“You cannot have freedom without security. If the streets aren’t safe, nobody’s coming to your restaurant.” COVID-19 has presented us with twin public health and economic crises.
Last spring, Rachel Maddow, an MSNBC host, mocked our governor for not imposing a statewide shutdown earlier, but it appears that our statewide closure went into effect just when it mattered the most. It is easy to criticize, but our leaders must balance public health and economic considerations in everything they do. Decisions to prevent or to respond to a crisis can come with heavy criticism and consequences, even when the right decision is made.
Meanwhile, there has been a lot of anger about the perceived overreach of our local public health agencies, so several bills have been introduced in our state legislature to limit that authority. Among other features, there have been proposals to block limitations on hospital visitors and large gatherings on private property. Such proposals might sound like common sense in normal times, but super-spreader events can happen at weddings and funerals, just as they can happen at fraternity parties — and such super-spreader events pose dangers to us all.
One of our biggest concerns is the dangerous proposal to allow county commissioners to veto public health orders from our local public health agencies after only 15 days. This foolishly injects politics into the process of protecting public health, and we should not accept such needless politicization of carefully crafted public health measures. Local public health agencies issue orders with the aid of extensive surveillance, data collection, epidemiological studies and input from experts in public health and infectious disease. We doubt that anyone truly wants warnings about contaminated tap water or closing restaurants for salmonella infections or health code violations to be subject to capricious and unpredictable reversal by local authorities. We further doubt that local county leaders wish to be subject to public pressure to veto public health orders. Indeed, over the past year, the public health track record of some local county commissioners in Missouri has been less than stellar.
Last spring, more than $800 million in federal CARES Act funding was deployed to individual counties to address the COVID-19 pandemic in Missouri. In response to rumors that almost none of these resources were being allocated to local public health agencies, we led a team of Master of Public Health (MPH) students to contact every single health agency in the state to inquire about their funding. While this CARES Act money was sent to local counties in May/June, 79 counties had sent zero CARES Act dollars to their local public health agencies by early October, with less than 8% of total statewide CARES Act funding being sent to public health agencies by county leadership. While it would certainly be reasonable for some CARES Act funds to also go to local schools and education systems, “defunding” public health agencies in the middle of a pandemic is scandalous.
So, let’s stop and be fair. Handling CARES funding was complicated, including managing unusually large sums of money, maintaining audit-proof records, the need for an equitable distribution process without “picking winners and losers” and the concern about needing to return unused funds. By not adequately funding local public health agencies, however, local public health officials were hindered in providing routine services, as well as combating COVID-19. Some rural communities were faced with depleted supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE), while other localities sent CARES Act funding to other entities, rather than to their local schools and public health programs.
Our state treasurer tried to help, creating a template “memorandum of understanding” for counties to easily deploy 15% of their local CARES Act funding to their local health agencies, to fund contact tracers, case investigations, PPE and other important surveillance and disease-mitigation activities, with no fear of having any money “clawed back.” Despite such measures and repeated exhortations by our governor and state treasurer, very few counties actually signed those agreements — and our state legislature ultimately decided to pull back much of this federal funding and redeploy it so that it wouldn’t be returned. We question the wisdom of granting veto authority over public health ordinances to these very same county leaders.
We acknowledge that restaurants, bars and many other businesses have been crippled by public health measures; about 60 St. Louis-area restaurants are reported to have permanently closed in the wake of this pandemic. Restaurant owners that complied with public health ordinances should be applauded, recognized and maybe even compensated for their good work. Our federal government pays some farmers to let their fields lie fallow; why should we not compensate bars and restaurants that appropriately close at the height of a pandemic?
The debacle of Missouri’s local deployment of CARES Act funding is one recent example of why we should not give local authorities the ability and power to hamstring our public health agencies. We urge our state legislature to vote down these well-meaning but misguided bills. You cannot have freedom without security.
Kara Clovis, MPH, is a student liaison of the Missouri Public Health Association. Lynelle Phillips, MPH, is a registered nurse, vice president of the Missouri Public Health Association, president of the Missouri Immunization Coalition and a faculty member in MU’s School of Health Professions. Albert L. Hsu, M.D., is an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at MU and is leading some research on COVID-19 in pregnancy. All opinions expressed here are strictly their own.