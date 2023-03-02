First Chance for Children Baby Bags Diaper Bank provides diapers and period supplies to over 6,600 individuals, children, and families throughout Randolph County, Moniteau County, Audrain County, Monroe County, Marion County, Ralls County, Callaway County and Osage County.

Our mission is to provide early childhood programs and family resources to foster healthy outcomes for children and families in mid-Missouri. Last year, we co-founded the Missouri Coalition of Diaper Banks to share resources, ensure families and children were covered with basic need items, and advocate for change in how these items are taxed. There are eight diaper banks in the state of Missouri that serve 150,000 children annually and distribute nearly 8 million diapers to families residing in both rural and urban communities.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you