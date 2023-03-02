First Chance for Children Baby Bags Diaper Bank provides diapers and period supplies to over 6,600 individuals, children, and families throughout Randolph County, Moniteau County, Audrain County, Monroe County, Marion County, Ralls County, Callaway County and Osage County.
Our mission is to provide early childhood programs and family resources to foster healthy outcomes for children and families in mid-Missouri. Last year, we co-founded the Missouri Coalition of Diaper Banks to share resources, ensure families and children were covered with basic need items, and advocate for change in how these items are taxed. There are eight diaper banks in the state of Missouri that serve 150,000 children annually and distribute nearly 8 million diapers to families residing in both rural and urban communities.
At First Chance for Children, we have seen, firsthand, the impact that diaper need has on a family. Diaper need impacts the physical, mental and economic well-being of children and their caregivers. Lack of diapers has a profound and complex impact on families, including health risks like rashes and urinary tract infections for children and mental problems such as stress, anxiety, and depression for parents and children. Low-income families are also likely to lack private laundry facilities meaning cloth diapering is not an option for them.
Diapers are as essential to a baby's healthy development as a mother's love. Keeping infants and toddlers clean, dry, and healthy are key to building a solid foundation for all children to reach their full potential. But one in three families struggles to provide clean diapers for their baby. Diapers are basic necessities required by all infants and children to maintain good health. Without diapers, babies cannot participate in early childhood education programs. Without child care, parents cannot go to work.
Similarly, period supplies are essential items for anyone who experiences a menstrual cycle on a regular basis. Without period supplies, people are not getting to class, or going to work and can struggle with being present while worrying about bleeding through.
Many low-income women in mid-Missouri have had to choose between food and menstrual hygiene products. It costs on average $500 annually to manage your period and if you are low-income, having to allocate that amount of your limited income to period supplies can be debilitating. CVS announced last year that it would begin paying applicable sales tax on period products in a dozen states including Missouri.
Did you know that diapers and period products are taxed as luxury items in the state of Missouri? Families purchasing these products pay both a regular sales tax, local taxes and a luxury tax (4.225%). There are currently 12 bills that address this issue. Half of those bills are for exemption and half are for reduction. At least 14 states in our nation have passed a bill either eliminating the sales tax or reducing it, including Maryland, Florida, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, and Iowa, which all passed legislation in 2022.
As of June 5, 2022, 29 states currently charge sales tax on diapers. This diaper tax can be as low as 4% in Mississippi or as high as 7% in Tennessee. In many states, cities and counties can add additional tax. Diapers and period products are essential and should be recognized as material basic needs rather than luxury goods.
Children require at least 50 diaper changes per week or 200 diaper changes per month. By reducing the sales tax, families can buy two additional diapers for the same money they would have used to buy 200 diapers with tax.
Implementing a sales tax exemption for diapers and period supplies would allow families and individuals living at, or well below, the federal poverty line to afford these basic need items. This legislation is critical to getting Missouri families to work, school and child care.
Gay Litteken is the Executive Director of First Chance for Children and a co-founder of the Missouri Coalition of Diaper Banks.
