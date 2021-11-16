As a proud Stephens College filmmaking alum, I’ve spent many a rainy afternoon in the school’s couch-centric screening room watching old black and white movies.
I went on to grad school and watched even more black and white films at home, and now I’m the one pressing play for the next generation of filmmakers. Despite my familiarity with monochromatic images, I still brace myself with a fresh cup of coffee as if I expect to be bored. That’s not because the films have let me down, but because culturally I learned to expect old films — especially black and white ones — to bore me even though my experience has largely shown me otherwise.
I don’t think my deeply embedded ideas of black and white are unique, so when a modern filmmaker chooses the technique it strikes me as particularly bold. If most mainstream audiences aren’t attracted to it, and many film classes teach that the industry is at its core a business, why take the risk of not only losing money but also pushing the audience away from a story they might otherwise want to see?
The reason depends on the filmmaker, but here’s a major one: Removing color allows elements such as lighting, texture and depth to take center stage. When we are left with the most basic palette, patterns emerge and, as legendary cinematographer John Alton put it, the filmmaker can paint with light. What we see on screen, on its most basic level, is light imprinted on film stock or registered on a digital sensor. The cinematographer uses this luminescent brush to carefully evoke emotion.
A filmmaker shooting black and white has more often than not made a conscious decision to use the whole frame artfully. Cinematographer Eric Messerschmidt, known for the Oscar winner “Mank,” told IndieWire last year, “The absence of color forces you to be more nuanced in telling the audience where to look in the frame.”
As the technology we use to watch movies evolves, advertising focuses more and more on elements of realism: higher resolution, bigger screens, surround sound, “like you’re really there.” Perhaps in striving so much for experiences that feel “real” we forget why we went to the movies in the first place: escapism.
But, since it’s 2021 and we might be perfectly aware that we are trying to escape real life, why is it so hard to see black and white as yet another technique to pull us away from the polychromatic reality of our lives?
Even as it becomes more and more common, major studios aren’t fully on board. For example, “Mad Max: Fury Road” was intended to be a black and white film, but the studio was too afraid of losing audience, with director George Miller lamenting that “people reserve (black and white) for art movies now.”
Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, meanwhile, chose to create black and white alternate versions of both “Mother” and “Parasite,” telling The Hollywood Reporter, “I think it may be vanity on my part, but when I think of the classics, they’re all in black and white. … So I had this idea that if I turned my films into black and white then they’d become classics.”
Speaking of black and white art films, we’re looking forward to a couple coming up at Ragtag Cinema. This weekend, we’ll be welcoming Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” which briefly begins with stunning color and transitions smoothly to striking black and white. On Dec. 3, we’ll usher in Mike Mills’ elegantly monochromatic “C’mon C’mon.”
As these and other arthouse films come around, consider using your dollars to vote for bold stylistic choices and independent, local theaters.
LeeAnne Lowry is the Press & Marketing Manager for Ragtag Film Society.